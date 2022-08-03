Register

Product Finder

Settings

Useful links

Live Chat
 
[["US","AU","GB","DE"]]
USD
Language
English
Register
0
 
New Items
|
Recently searches..
Cart

Cart is empty Make it look better :)

add from wishlist

Total $0.00 0 item(s)

USD
Language
English

Product Finder

  • Lipo
  • Motor
  • Servo
  • Propeller

Choose language

Language
English

Choose Currency

USD

Choose Country

Nine Eagles FENG FPV Quadcopter

Nine Eagles FENG FPV Quadcopter

Nine Eagles FENG FPV Quadcopter

Now save save $58.40 $58.40

Special Price $15.86 $15.86

You save save $58.40 $58.40

Was  $74.26

Out of stock!
Rating:

1 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Stock:
OUT OF STOCK
Weight:
1807 g
SKU:
187000028-0
Read Description
Read Description
Report Issue Not Cheapest?

Suggestion Box

Please let us know if you found any issues with this product listing.
We take our customer comments very seriously and in many cases our website modifications and product updates are a result of your comments!

Price War

If you've seen a product elsewhere for a better price, please let us know! HobbyKing pride themselves on offering the best price, so if there if you see something cheaper elsewhere, let us know!

Now save save $58.40 $58.40

Special Price $15.86 $15.86

You save save $58.40 $58.40

Was  $74.26

Product
Description

Have you tried FPV yet?  Now's your chance!

The FENG is a fully functional FPV quadcopter that is easy to fly and easy to operate so that anyone can enjoy the sensation of a birds eye view of the world without breaking the bank.  

The FENG not only looks cool, it is equipped with a 2.4Ghz WiFi operated 720p HD camera that can take stills or video at the press of a button, either on the remote control or on your own mobile device! Using WIFI the FENG turns your mobile device into a FPV monitor allowing you to see the live camera feed diectly "from the pilots seat".  The stored footage can then later be edited and easily shared on your social networks.

Easy to fly, the FENG has in-built 3 axis stabilisation and the accelleration of the model in each axis can be adjusted to cater for beginners and experts.

Whether its indoors or outdoors, the FENG is not just great fun, it puts you in the pilot seat and lets you experience and enjoy what first person view (FPV) flying is all about.

Features:
• Great design
• Tough durable construction
• FPV WIFI HD Camera
• Live image and video transmitted by WIFI to your mobile device
• Supports Android and IOS systems
• 3 axis Gyro stabilisation and accelleration sensors
• 360 degree flips
• LED Lighting 

Specs:
Dimensions: 199 x 199 x 61.5mm
Flying Weight: 115g
Flying Time: Aproximately 10 mins
Operating Range: Approximately 80 m
Battery: 3.7V 700mAh 1S Lipoly
Camera: 1.3Mpixel  FOV130 degrees
ISO Range:  100-2400 (video and photo)
Resolution: 1280 x 720 @ 20fps

Includes:
1 x FENG FPV Quadcopter
1 x Remote Controller
1 x Battery
1 x Charger
1 x Mobile Device bracket

 



 

Product
Specifications

Additional Information

  • SKU:
    187000028-0
  • Brand:
    No
  • Shipping Weight(g)
    1807.00
  • Length
    290.00
  • Width:
    155.00
  • Height:
    285.00
  • Capacity (mAh)
    700.00
  • Discharge(c)
    25.00
  • Unit Weight (g):
    18
  • Max Charge Rate(C):
    25.00
  • Length-A(mm)
    45.00
  • Height-B(mm)
    7.00
  • Width-C(mm):
    27.00
  • Discharge Plug:
    Mini-JST
Community
Discussions
Rate&
Review

Write Your Own Review

Only registered users can write reviews. Please, sign in or sign up

verified_user Quality
trending_up Value
playlist_add_check Overall
Overall happy with the purchase and would recommend to my buddies and others. Positives are the flight time, maneuverability, stability and the fpv (controller accessories and camera).
Only negative I've found was the cogs and base being sensitive to impact.
Otherwise a great drone!
verified_user Quality
trending_up Value
playlist_add_check Overall
Upload
Videos
Upload video
Upload
Files

Only registered users can upload files. Please log in or register to start helping your fellow hobbyists today!

Others Also Bought

Turnigy nano-tech 750mah 1S 35~70C Lipo Pack (Fits Nine Eagles Solo-Pro 180)

Turnigy nano-tech 750mah 1S...

92 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$3.41
Turnigy nano-tech 750mAh 1S 35-70C Lipo Pack (Walkera V120D02S/QR Infra X/QR W100S)

Turnigy nano-tech 750mAh 1S...

22 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$3.41
MINI UFO Y-4 Micro Multicopter w/2.4GHz Transmitter and Auto-Flip Feature (Mode 2) (Ready to Fly)

MINI UFO Y-4 Micro Multicop...

4 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $22.97 $22.97

Special Price $4.99 $4.99

You save save $22.97 $22.97

Was  $27.96

Body clips A (10Pcs/Bag) - 110BS, A2003, A2010, A2027, A2029, A2040, A3007 and A3015

Body clips A (10Pcs/Bag) - ...

52 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$0.41
Flip32 All In One (Pro) Flight Controller V1.03

Flip32 All In One (Pro) Fli...

20 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $27.59 $27.59

Special Price $9.99 $9.99

You save save $27.59 $27.59

Was  $37.58

Product Tags

Use spaces to separate tags. Use single quotes (') for phrases.

Related Products

WLtoys V646 2.4G Super Mini UFO Headless Mode Quadcotper RTF Mode (Mode 2) RTF

WLtoys V646 2.4G Super Mini...

1 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$18.67
CX-33 Tricopter w/HD Camera, 2.4Ghz Mode 1 / Mode 2 Switchable Tx (RTF)

CX-33 Tricopter w/HD Camera...

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$59.70
Flyline Room Raiders - Crimson Fury Spitfire

Flyline Room Raiders - Crim...

1 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $32.14 $32.14

Special Price $4.99 $4.99

You save save $32.14 $32.14

Was  $37.13

X4 6 Axis Micro Quad Copter With LED Lighting System (RTF)

X4 6 Axis Micro Quad Copter...

2 Review(s) | Add Your Review

Now save save $0.00 $0.00

$33.95