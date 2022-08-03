Nine Eagles FENG FPV Quadcopter

Have you tried FPV yet? Now's your chance!



The FENG is a fully functional FPV quadcopter that is easy to fly and easy to operate so that anyone can enjoy the sensation of a birds eye view of the world without breaking the bank.



The FENG not only looks cool, it is equipped with a 2.4Ghz WiFi operated 720p HD camera that can take stills or video at the press of a button, either on the remote control or on your own mobile device! Using WIFI the FENG turns your mobile device into a FPV monitor allowing you to see the live camera feed diectly "from the pilots seat". The stored footage can then later be edited and easily shared on your social networks.

Easy to fly, the FENG has in-built 3 axis stabilisation and the accelleration of the model in each axis can be adjusted to cater for beginners and experts.

Whether its indoors or outdoors, the FENG is not just great fun, it puts you in the pilot seat and lets you experience and enjoy what first person view (FPV) flying is all about.

Features:

• Great design

• Tough durable construction

• FPV WIFI HD Camera

• Live image and video transmitted by WIFI to your mobile device

• Supports Android and IOS systems

• 3 axis Gyro stabilisation and accelleration sensors

• 360 degree flips

• LED Lighting



Specs:

Dimensions: 199 x 199 x 61.5mm

Flying Weight: 115g

Flying Time: Aproximately 10 mins

Operating Range: Approximately 80 m

Battery: 3.7V 700mAh 1S Lipoly

Camera: 1.3Mpixel FOV130 degrees

ISO Range: 100-2400 (video and photo)

Resolution: 1280 x 720 @ 20fps



Includes:

1 x FENG FPV Quadcopter

1 x Remote Controller

1 x Battery

1 x Charger

1 x Mobile Device bracket









